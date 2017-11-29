UNI beats previously unbeaten UNLV in overtime

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The UNI Panthers got a career high 30 points from Bennett Koch and 23 from senior Klint Carlson as the Panthers beat UNLV 77-68 in overtime in the Mountain West/MVC Challenge. UNLV entered the game averaging 96.3 points a game. UNI returns to action on Saturday when the Panthers visit North Dakota.