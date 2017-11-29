UNI beats previously unbeaten UNLV in overtime - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI beats previously unbeaten UNLV in overtime

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The UNI Panthers got a career high 30 points from Bennett Koch and 23 from senior Klint Carlson as the Panthers beat UNLV 77-68 in overtime in the Mountain West/MVC Challenge. UNLV entered the game averaging 96.3 points a game. UNI returns to action on Saturday when the Panthers visit North Dakota.

