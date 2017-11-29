Dubuque County barn fire causes thousands of dollars in damage

A barn is destroyed by a fire in eastern Iowa on Wednesday night.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out in the 23000 block of Seymour Lane in Epworth around 7:33 p.m.

Crews found the building engulfed in flames, and the barn with everything inside of it is considered to be a total loss. The Epworth Fire Department says the barn had farm machinery and corn stock bales inside.

The owners, Jim and Lisa Seymour, told authorities about 40 bales of corn stalks were inside. The fire caused an estimated $75,000 to $85,000 in damage.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Epworth, Farley, Peosta and Holy Cross fire departments, and Maquoketa Valley REC. They say the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, but does remain under investigation.

There was no damage to any nearby structures and no injuries were reported.