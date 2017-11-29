Murder investigation expanded to two Iowa counties

Investigators expanded their search following the death of an Eastern Iowa hunter.

Curtis Ross, 31, of Cedar Falls, was found dead over the weekend. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Ross' body was found in a public hunting area near Rathbun Lake in Appanoose County in South Central Iowa.

Wednesday, investigators expanded their search to areas near the lake in Wayne County and will likely continue to search the area on Thursday.

DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt told KWWL, since asking for the public's help on Monday, they have received some tips.

However, Mortvedt said it appears there were not many people in the area when Ross was killed.

DCI continues to warn the public that the killer(s) may be armed and dangerous. With shotgun deer season starting this weekend, DCI wants to emphasize this warning to hunters planning to be in the Rathbun Lake area.

Investigators are also asking hunters to be on the lookout for any evidence that could lead to the arrest of Ross' killer(s).

Ross' family has asked for their privacy as they grieve the sudden loss. The family did release the following statement on Wednesday.