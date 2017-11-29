Senator Grassley: around 1,000 children in Iowa are eligible for adoption

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley called attention to the importance of adoption on the floor of the United States Senate today, and used some eye-popping numbers on the subject.

"Nationally, there are over 425,000 children in foster care. Over 100,000 of these children are hoping to be adopted," said Senator Grassley during a prepared statement. "In Iowa, there are around 1,000 kids in foster care who are eligible for adoption."

Thousands of children are adopted during annual National Adoption Day events, including more than 4,700 in 2016 alone. Still, Grassley said more policy from Washington must be created to give as many children as possible adoptive families.

"We must work to ensure that all children, no matter their circumstances, have a permanent, loving home, and consistent, caring adults in their lives," said Grassley.

Senator Grassley's statement came in commemoration of November as National Adoption Month. Click here to view Senator Grassley's full statement.