Koats for Kids donates winter gear to 29 schools in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY (KWWL) -

A lot of kids in Black Hawk County are now ready to brave the cold. The Koats for Kids project helped deliver winter coats to 29 different schools in Black Hawk County. The project was started by Julie Ehlers a few years ago, and it's not just coats, they help get kids gloves, hats, scarves, and more. 

Ehlers says she couldn't do this without the community's support. 

"As you can see, when the kids were being fitted, they were really excited being able to pick out their own things," said Ehlers. "We appreciated everything people do for that."

Students at Kitrell Elementary were among those able to pick out new winter gear today. 

