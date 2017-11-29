Toys For Tots campaign underway at KWWL

The 2017 edition of the KWWL, Cedar Falls Exchange Club Toys is underway.

Sponsored locally by the Cedar Falls Exchange Club, annual the Toys For Toys Toy Drive will help thousands of Iowa families provide new toys to their children this holiday season.

KWWL Director of First Impressions, Tracy Roberts, says it's easy to get involved in this vital holiday tradition.

Roberts says, “Just bring your new, unwrapped toy to 511 East 5th street in downtown Waterloo. The Cedar Falls Exchange Club will come and collect all the toys and make sure they get families in need.”

In addition to the KWWL location in downtown Waterloo, you can find a Toys For Tots campaign drop off location in your area by going to http://toysfortots.org

There are two Cedar Valley Toys For Tots Toy drives coming up on Friday, December 8.

That Friday morning, 7-9 am, the Cedar Falls Exchange Club will sponsor a toy drive at the Hampton Inn in Waterloo. The address is 2023 La Porte Road.

Then, that afternoon, another toy drive at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls, at 7213 Nordic Drive in Cedar Falls.

Nationally, United States Marine Corps Major, Bill Hendricks, started the Toys For Tots campaign in 1947 in Los Angeles. The very first toy was a handmade doll. 5,000 toys were collected in the first year of the new Toys For Tots campaign.

The USMC adopted the campaign nationwide, and later expanded it as the United States Marine Crops Reserves Toys For Tots campaign. More than 300-million toys have since been donated.