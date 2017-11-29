'I can't lose my hope': A mother's plea to find missing son

It has been more than a month since anyone has seen or heard from 28-year-old Michael Johns of Grundy Center.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation believe foul play was involved, but a mother is holding onto hope that her son will be found safe.

Michael's mother Julia Chaplin says, "I can't lose my hope, so I am going to maintain that hope until I am shown otherwise."

28-year-old Michael Johns was reported missing to the Grundy Center Police Department back on October 26. Johns was last spotted on surveillance video leaving a gas station in the Cedar Valley area in the early morning hours of the 25. Tips also indicated he was seen in an area between Charles City and Greene.

Julia Chaplin has been waiting by her phone, hoping for a message from her son.

She says, "I knew something was wrong when he wasn't getting back to me. I feel sad, lost....I just want to know where he's at."

Julia says he was staying with her before he disappeared. She says they've always been close.

"Michael is Michael, he's always been there for me. He is fun, a hard-worker, always willing to help out," she says.

Now she's left with questions, wondering what happened and where her son is. She says Michael struggled with drugs back in high school, but has since turned his life around.

She says, "He had a very good job out of Des Moines. He was traveling a lot, but he moved up to supervisor and was doing very well."

Little details are being released at this time but the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says based off their investigation, foul play is suspected.

DCI Special Agent Scott Reger says, "All of the work we've been able to do leading to this point leads us to believe that there was foul play. We are asking for the public's assistance to locate him with the upcoming shotgun hunting season.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff's Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. The DCI says there is no threat to the public regarding this case.

Julia says, "If you are out there Michael, please give me a call and let me know you are okay."