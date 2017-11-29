KWWL talks with CR mayor candidate Brad Hart ahead of runoff election

In less than a week voters in Cedar Rapids will be heading back to the polls for a runoff election that will select their next mayor.

Voters will choose between Brad Hart and Monica Vernon.

This comes as Mayor Ron Corbett is running for governor.

Brad Hart is a business attorney who has lived in Cedar Rapids for more than 25 years.

He has never run for office before but he believes he is the right person to be mayor.

Hart tells us he is not worried about balancing his career with the role of mayor.

"I spend about 1,000 hours a year already volunteering for 3, or 4, or 5 causes and that work will stop and I will just devote that time to serve as our mayor," he says.

In fact Hart believes his background working with businesses could help him especially when it comes to economic development.

"That gives me I think an ability to be at a table when we are recruiting a business or trying to keep a business from leaving our community to have a real good understanding of how they operate their business," he told us.

Safety is also a focus in the city, there have been three homicides in Cedar Rapids this month alone.

"The community conversations that are going on to help kind of get to the root of the issues those conversations have to continue," Hart says.

In addition he says the city is unique for it's comeback from the 2008 flood and that he believes it's a fun place to be, full of generous people.

"Cedar Rapids is the best city in the state of Iowa," he told us.

Election day is next Tuesday, December 5th.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tomorrow we will be talking with Monica Vernon, we will have that story tomorrow night.



