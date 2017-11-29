Excessive littering gaining momentum

Excessive littering and dumping is a problem in one eastern Iowa neighborhood, and it's only getting worse.

We initially reported about the problem back in April, and neighbors say some of the littering stopped, but it has recently picked up again.

This spring, it was old appliances and clothes, but now it's animal remains and other trash.

People say they're fed up, and they're trying to take action.

Everything from beer bottles to dead animals, the side of the road along Osage and Skyview on the edge of Waterloo has become a dumping ground for people too lazy to properly get rid of trash.

"How would you like that in your yard, or how would you like it if someone came and threw tires and trash? I've actually gone through it and looking for a name, so we can maybe get them prosecuted, but they're smart enough, and they don't leave anything in there you can tie them to the trash," Mike Bustkern of Skyview Road said.

Mike has cameras on his home to catch the litterbugs, and he's working to cover more ground.

"I'm working on getting farther north of my property, because that's a blind area for everybody. So, everyone thinks they can dump there, because they think nobody will ever see them," Mike said.

To give you and idea what the people along Skyview and Osage have to deal with every day, here's just a little perspective...

There's a nice pile of leaves neighbors decided to pick up on the side of the road, and there's also trash that seems to be littered the next day by people passing by.

There's an old pumpkin, some cardboard, and even an old milk jug, as well.

People who have been living here for more than 15 years say they don't know what to do about it, because they clean it up, and they also reach out to the city, but the problem only seems to be getting worse.

"I talked to the street department, and they wanted to buy cameras, but they can't afford it or whatever. But, it needs to stop. Somebody has got to do something to quit it," Mike said.

If you'd like to have the city pick up your trash, it'll cost you nearly $10, but fines for dumping on the side of the road will set you back more than $500.

If you'd like to review the initial story we reported, you can click here.

