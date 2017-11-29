Woman taken to hospital after crash in Bremer County

A 34-year-old Waverly woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance after a crash with another car.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at the intersection of C33 and Joy Avenue northeast of Waverly on Monday.

Sheriff's officers say Bridget Steere-Bollman was waiting for a car in front of her to turn left at the intersection when her 2017 Ford Explorer was rear-ended by a 2002 Chevy Impala. Steere-Bollman was taken to a hospital in Waverly for evaluation following the collision.

Officers say 53-year-old Daniel Cox, of Plainfield, was behind the wheel of the Chevy Impala. He was issued citations for failure to stop in a safe distance, and driving while suspended, according to a release on the crash.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waverly Ambulance and Del’s Wrecker Service at the scene of the accident.