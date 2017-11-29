Linn County Public Health offers free HIV testing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Linn County Public Health offers free HIV testing

LINN COUNTY (KWWL) -

As part of World AIDS Day on December 1st, the Linn County Public Health will be offering free HIV testing. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they believe one in seven of those infected by HIV are unaware they have the it.

