Teen hurt in pickup truck rollover

A 16-year-old Iowa girl is taken to the hospital after her pickup truck rolls in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to the rollover Monday around 4:49 p.m. along 80th Street, west of Q Avenue and north of Oelwein. An investigation showed the girl was driving west when she came up on an eastbound car and rolled into a roadside ditch while trying to avoid the other car.

The 2007 Ford Ranger overturned onto the passenger side, according to officers. The girl, who is from Charles City, was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Oelwein for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported by investigators. They say the truck is considered a total loss after the crash.

Fayette County authorities were assisted by Maynard Fire and First Responders at the scene.