4 dogs kill woman; seriously injure another

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) -- An attack by four dogs has left one woman dead and another seriously injured in Alabama.

WAFF-TV reports the attack happened Wednesday morning in Guntersville, which is about 70 miles north of Birmingham. The TV station quotes authorities as saying 46-year-old Tracey Patterson Cornelius of Guntersville was killed and another woman was seriously injured and being treated at a hospital. Her name was not released.

Authorities say Marshall County Animal Control captured all but one of the dogs involved in the attack.

