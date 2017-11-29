Oklahoma officials gathering more information in football players sexual assault claim

Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Shoppers take to their phones for Cyber Monday deals

Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinner

Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."

Meghan Markle has advocated for women since the age of 11

The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring wedding

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, Kensington Palace announces Tuesday

Republicans have held together and shoved their signature tax bill through the Senate Budget Committee

North Korea launched its most powerful weapon yet, claiming a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could put Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard within range

New, long-acting drugs may hold hope for millions of people who often suffer migraines.

Scientists used artificial DNA to create a semi-synthetic strain of bacteria that produces novel proteins, a step toward designer drug development.

A key House committee is moving forward on a Republican bill to expand gun owners' rights, the first gun legislation since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people.

Humorist and best-selling author Garrison Keillor is off the air after Minnesota Public Radio terminated his contracts over allegations of workplace misconduct.

A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murder.

A Nevada rancher and states' rights figure refused a federal judge's offer to be free on house arrest during his trial with two sons on charges in an armed standoff with government agents that stopped a cattle roundup.

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's daughter is sharply criticizing the California Legislature's handling of sexual misconduct.

An attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the 88-year-old lawmaker will fight allegations of sexual harassment involving former female staff members.

Oklahoma school officials say more information is being gathered regarding a 16-year-old suburban Tulsa football player's allegations that he was sexually assaulted by several of his teammates during an event at the superintendent's house.

Bixby Board of Education President Ron Schnare said in a statement Wednesday that several interviews have been conducted in an internal investigation by the school district's outside legal counsel and the Bixby High School administration.

A search warrant filed Monday in Tulsa district court accuses administrators at the high school of waiting days before reporting the September incident. Investigators have seized the cellphones of Superintendent Kyle Wood and other school officials and given them a Dec. 1 deadline to turn over their emails.

Schnare says school officials will receive an update on the internal investigation Thursday.