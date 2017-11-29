Volunteers needed in the Cedar Valley

The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley is looking for volunteers for several organizations.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa is looking for people to adopt a Little for the holiday season. They are looking for gifts to be droped off by December 18th.

The ARC of the Cedar Valley is looking for homemade decorated cookies and Christmas candy to be dropped off at North Star Community Services on December 8th.

People are also needed to help wrap gifts for shoppers at Crossroads Mall on December 15th for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

For more information visit: www.vccv.org.