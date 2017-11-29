Woman pleads not guilty in slaying of former husband - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman pleads not guilty in slaying of former husband

A 32-year-old woman accused of killing her former husband has pleaded not guilty in northeast Iowa's Buchanan County.

Court records say Hillary Hunziker entered the plea Tuesday to a charge of first-degree murder. Her trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 10.

Prosecutors say she stabbed to death Jason Hunziker at his home northwest of Independence. A criminal complaint says a child called 911 early on Nov. 6 and said, "My mom just stabbed my dad." That was followed by a call from Jason Hunziker, who said his former wife had stabbed him. The complaint says the arriving deputies soon found Jason Hunziker dead in the home.

A criminal complaint says Hillary Hunziker and a child were found a later in Robins and says Hillary Hunziker admitted stabbing her ex-husband.

