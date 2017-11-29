Pentagon upgrades WWII medal for heroic chaplain from Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Copy-Pentagon upgrades WWII medal for heroic chaplain from Iowa

Posted: Updated:

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - The Pentagon has approved a Silver Star medal of heroism for a Navy chaplain from Iowa who's been credited with helping sailors escape a battleship during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Station KDTH reports that Pentagon staffers will travel to Dubuque next week and present the nation's third-highest medal to the family of Aloysius Schmitt. He was born in St. Lucas and attended what is now Loras College in Dubuque.

His remains were returned to the area in October 2016. Steve Sloan, Schmitt's great-nephew, helped organize the efforts to upgrade Schmitt's honors.

Schmitt is credited with saving a dozen sailors from the USS Oklahoma after it was attacked. Witnesses say he turned down several chances to escape in order to help men through a porthole.

Information from: KDTH-AM, http://www.kdth.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.