Mercy Medical Center donates several AEDs - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mercy Medical Center donates several AEDs

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Several area schools, churches and other organizations will be getting AEDs or Automated External Defibrillators thanks for Mercy Medical Center. 

The goal of the AED donations program at Mercy is to help give local non-profits this life saving device. 

AEDs are portable devices to help with Sudden Cardiac Arrest. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.