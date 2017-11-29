Dubuque Fighting Saints raise more than $18,000 on Military Appr - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque Fighting Saints raise more than $18,000 on Military Appreciation Night

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque Fighting Saints raised more than $18,000 during their most recent Military Appreciation Night, the organization announced Wednesday.

All the funds raised go towards the Dubuque non-profit Veterans Freedom Center.

“Our fans once again showed why they are the best in the league,” said Fighting Saints Vice President Katie Kenne in a press release. “We make it a point to support our area veterans year after year, because without their service, we simply cannot do what we do here. We are so happy to be able to continue funding the VFC with the help of our successful jersey auction after another great win on Military Appreciation Night.”

The Saints also beat the Madison Capitals that night, and now have won eight straight games on Military Appreciation Night.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.