Dubuque Fighting Saints raise more than $18,000 on Military Appreciation Night

The Dubuque Fighting Saints raised more than $18,000 during their most recent Military Appreciation Night, the organization announced Wednesday.

All the funds raised go towards the Dubuque non-profit Veterans Freedom Center.

“Our fans once again showed why they are the best in the league,” said Fighting Saints Vice President Katie Kenne in a press release. “We make it a point to support our area veterans year after year, because without their service, we simply cannot do what we do here. We are so happy to be able to continue funding the VFC with the help of our successful jersey auction after another great win on Military Appreciation Night.”

The Saints also beat the Madison Capitals that night, and now have won eight straight games on Military Appreciation Night.