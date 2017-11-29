Dubuque Police: Man arrested after allegedly assaulting friend w - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque Police: Man arrested after allegedly assaulting friend with golf club over stolen cigarettes

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A Dubuque man faces five charges after allegedly assaulting his friend with golf club over stolen cigarettes.

21-year-old Robert Robey faces charges of assault causing injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, a felony count of willful injury and two counts of false imprisonment, according to court documents.

Police said Robey and three friends were at a house late Monday night into Tuesday morning drinking, smoking and using meth.  

Robey first punched one of the men, then later, attacked another friend with a golf club after he admitted to taking two cigarettes, according to court documents.

Police said Robey also forced two men into the basement of the home for an indeterminate time, which prompted the false imprisonment charges.

During the incident, Robey also threatened to shoot one of the men's mother, and threatened to cut off another one of the men's fingers, court documents showed.

