TODAY: Waterloo couple celebrates 75th Anniversary - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TODAY: Waterloo couple celebrates 75th Anniversary

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Today is a special day for one Waterloo couple.

Leroy and Maxine Rousselow are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.

The two got married at South Waterloo church in 1942. 

They are high school sweet hearts. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.