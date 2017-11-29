UPDATE: Matt Lauer fired from NBC

Wednesday, November 29 2017 9:20 AM EST2017-11-29 14:20:36 GMT
The unsolved slaying of a homicide detective two weeks ago is the talk of Baltimore, where people are dissecting details of the mystery in offices, during dinner conversations and on social media sites.More >>
A conservative commentator who was arrested at the University of Connecticut and charged with breach of peace following an altercation is blaming some UConn students for being 'violent and disruptive'.More >>
A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a massive breach at Yahoo that authorities say was directed by two Russian intelligence agents and affected at least a half billion user accounts.More >>
North Korea launched its most powerful weapon yet, claiming a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could put Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard within range
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinner
UPDATE: NBC News says longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer has been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior."
Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show.
Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night "about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" by Lauer. Lack's statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented "a clear violation" of the company's standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.
Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."
The move comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.
-----------
NBC terminates `Today' show host Matt Lauer for inappropriate behavior at workplace.
Stick with KWWL for updates following this story.
