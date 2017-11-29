President Trump returns to the Midwest today, tries to seal deal on tax plan

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will return to Missouri on Wednesday as he tries to push the Republican tax plan across the finish line.



Trump is expected to once again emphasize the plan's benefits for middle-income Americans, small business owners and workers in the St. Louis suburbs. Critics say the House and Senate plans will disproportionately help the wealthy and corporations.



It's his second trip to the state to sell his plan.



Senior administration officials briefing reporters ahead of the visit said Trump is expected to mention Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, a top Republican target in next year's midterm elections in his remarks. Trump in August said that that if McCaskill didn't support his plan, voters should push her out of office.