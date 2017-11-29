Top ranked Cedar Falls beats Hempstead in 5A Girls Basketball - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Top ranked Cedar Falls beats Hempstead in 5A Girls Basketball

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The top ranked Cedar Falls Girls basketball team opened the season with a 64-41 victory over Dubuque Hempstead in Cedar Falls. The Tigers broke open a close game outscoring the Mustangs 17-7 in the second quarter.

