Virginia Tech crushes Iowa 79-55 in ACC/Big 10 Challenge

A combination of Virginia Tech's stingy defense and the Hawkeyes' icy shooting led to Iowa's demise on this evening as the Hokies roll to a 79-55 victory. The Hokies broke things open with a 20-1 run early in the second half, with Bibbs scoring nine of Virginia Tech's points in the run.

Iowa (4-3), which lost for the third time in four games, made its first basket of the second half -- a jumper by Tyler Cook with 19:11 remaining -- but then missed 17 consecutive shots. During a span of more than eight minutes, the Hawkeyes scored just a point, which came on a free throw by Cook with 12:52 remaining.

After shooting 51.7 percent in the first half (15 of 29), Iowa made just seven field goals in the final 20 minutes. The Hawkeyes' 33.3 percent shooting (22 of 66) was their worst of the season.

Cook paced the Hawkeyes with 16 points.