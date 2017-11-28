Virginia Tech crushes Iowa 79-55 in ACC/Big 10 Challenge

Iowa falls to Virginia Tech in ACC/Big 10 ChallengeMore >>
Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson has been named the recipient of the 2017 Jack Tatum Award as the best defensive back in the nation. The award was announced Tuesday by the Touchdown Club of ColumbusMore >>
UNI freshman Tywhon Pickford earned the Missouri Valley Newcomer of the Week honor after a monster performance at the Battle for Atlantis. Pickford averaged 12.7 points and 12.7 rebounds in UNI's three games against SMU, North Carolina State, and Villanova.More >>
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell has been named the recipient of the 2017 Jack Lambert Award. The award is given annually to the top college linebacker in the nation by the Touchdown Club of Columbus.More >>
