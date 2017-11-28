Suspect identified in tire slashing spree

A man has been identified by police that is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damages after a tire slashing spree.

On Tuesday, Iowa City police said they had identified a suspect accused of slashing 42 tires in the area, as 21-year-old Alexander Ruben Alvarado.

Police said video surveillance obtained showed Alvarado slashing the tires with a pocket knife and after he was questioned, he admitted to slashing tires on November 14th to the 16th.

Alvarado is accused of causing $6,300 in damages during the three day period.

An arrest warrant for criminal mischief has been issued for Alvarado, who is currently in the custody of the United States Marshals Service for an unrelated weapons charge.