Fairfax homes given wrong addresses

An address error in Fairfax could cost thousands of dollars to fix.

Some homes built in the Prairie Creek neighborhood were given the wrong addresses.

The Fairfax Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief brought the problem to the city's attention in an email writing, "The addresses are confusing because they are out of order, and a 911 call to these addresses could potentially become disastrous if not corrected."

The email says addresses 291 and 295 Ridgeview Drive are incorrect.

It goes on to say address arrangements are the responsibility of the city's building inspector but that the current building inspector was hired after the Prairie Creek 7th Addition (or area with incorrect addresses) was being built.

The email describes addresses 291 and 295 as being "on an island by themselves" in the 300 and 400 address area.

We spoke with Fairfax Mayor Bernie Frieden who tells us he believes it is the city's responsibility to participate in the cost of correcting the addresses.

The issue will be on the city council agenda in 6 months for further consideration.