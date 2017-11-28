SKorea to review safety of Olympics after launch - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told government officials to "closely review" whether the latest North Korean missile launch will affect South Korean efforts to successfully host next year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
   Seoul's presidential office reported Wednesday that Moon said during a National Security Council meeting that it would be important to find ways to "stably manage" the situation.
   South Korean preparations for the February games have been overshadowed by North Korea's nuclear and missile tests this year. France has said its Olympic team won't travel to South Korea if its safety cannot be guaranteed.
   South Korea has been hoping North Korea takes part in the games to ease concerns, but it's unclear whether the North will.
   North Korea boycotted the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul and has ignored the South's proposals for dialogue in recent months.
