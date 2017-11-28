Paul says attacker spoke to him following assault - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says a man who tackled him in his yard spoke to him afterward about why he was unhappy, but Paul said no explanation would have justified what he called an unprovoked attack.
   Paul spoke about the assault for the first time publicly with the Fox News Channel, which aired a portion of the interview on its website Tuesday. The full interview is scheduled to be aired Tuesday night.
   Paul said he never saw the attacker because he was facing downhill and wearing ear protection from the noise of his lawn mower. He didn't elaborate on what the man said to him.
   Police charged 59-year-old Rene Boucher with misdemeanor assault. Boucher has pleaded not guilty.
   His lawyer has said the attack was motivated by a trivial dispute.
