Four Marion businesses caught selling tobacco to a minor

MARION (KWWL) -

The Marion Police Department did a tobacco compliance check Sunday at the 22 businesses in the city that sell tobacco. 

One of the businesses was closed but of the 21 they checked, 4 clerks sold to a minor. 

The police department had a minor working with them on the compliance check. 

It is a simple misdemeanor in Iowa for employees to sell tobacco to someone underage. 

Civil penalties may be coming to the businesses involved. 

They include: 

-Casey's General Store on S.11th Street

-Hawkeye Convenience Store on S.11th Street

-Hy-Vee Drugstore on 7th Avenue 

-Kum N Go on Blairs Ferry Rd. 

