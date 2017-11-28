Four Marion businesses caught selling tobacco to a minor

The Marion Police Department did a tobacco compliance check Sunday at the 22 businesses in the city that sell tobacco.

One of the businesses was closed but of the 21 they checked, 4 clerks sold to a minor.

The police department had a minor working with them on the compliance check.

It is a simple misdemeanor in Iowa for employees to sell tobacco to someone underage.

Civil penalties may be coming to the businesses involved.

They include:

-Casey's General Store on S.11th Street

-Hawkeye Convenience Store on S.11th Street

-Hy-Vee Drugstore on 7th Avenue

-Kum N Go on Blairs Ferry Rd.