Sheriff's office: Man held after Tennessee armed standoff

(AP) -
A sheriff says a man has been taken into custody following an armed standoff at a home in Tennessee.
   Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson told reporters the man and a woman, who also has been detained, were wanted in Georgia on stolen vehicle charges and will be charged in Tennessee. The standoff ended around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
   Watson said the situation began Tuesday morning when deputies pulled over a truck that had been reported stolen in Georgia. Watson says that as deputies approached, the man held a gun to the head of a female passenger and then went to a nearby home and forced his way in.
   Watson says the elderly homeowner escaped, but the man and the woman were barricaded in the house in southeastern Tennessee.
