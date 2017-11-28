Cedar Rapids passes limits on where fireworks can be sold

The Cedar Rapids City Council approved new limitations today on where in the city fireworks will be sold, when state law again allows them to be purchased next month.

Through the approval vote, the city has tightened where fireworks will be available. Rules now in place include no sales within 450 feet of any residential zone district, and moving sales away from what's considered the "urban core of the city," including downtown Cedar Rapids. A public hearing on the ordinance was held earlier this month.

Locations where fireworks are sold in Cedar Rapids will also now be required to provide customer parking and meet all of the building and fire codes currently in place.

The new state law passed earlier this year allows for a second round of fireworks sales and usage from December 10 through January 3. They were also available for sale for the first time in nearly 80 years around the Independence Day holiday. The new rules will take effect during this upcoming sales period beginning in December.