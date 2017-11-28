Where is Mariah Woods? FBI joins hunt for missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl

Investigators are asking for help finding a three-year-old girl along North Carolina's coast.

Mariah Woods' mother reported her missing yesterday, from their Onslow county home. Kristy Woods tells investigators she last saw her daughter late Sunday, when she checked on Mariah. Her boyfriend last saw her around midnight. He says the little girl woke up, and he told her to go back to sleep.

Kristy Woods says she realized Mariah was missing early Monday. Investigators were seen securing a trash bin outside the home today. They are searching on the ground and from the air with Marine helicopters joining the effort.

"We are asking the public's help in the local and surrounding community for anyone that has had contact with the family. Please contact us with any information," said Stanley Meador, FBI. "I would say as a parent, we should all keep an eye on our children. I think in this instance, we are asking the public's help for any information suspicious in nature. We do not want to leave any stone unturned. So please, if any members of the general public have any information, and even if they're unsure of it, call and report the information to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office and allow us to be the ones to work through that information to make a determination if it applies to this case or not."

Meador says," We have deployed out child abduction rapid deployment team. We are receiving excellent cooperation with our NCIS partners....The Camp Lejeune, the Marines, to help us in a fairly extensive search. We are using every available resource to ensure we are covering the areas as much as we can and are continuing to re-examine and look at additional areas that we need to ensure that we have coverage on."