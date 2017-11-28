New verdict for Tait Purk scheduled in 2000 murder case

A man who was previously found guilty of murder in an eastern Iowa cold case is set to get a new verdict.

Tait Purk will hear a new verdict on a first-degree murder charge on December 8 in Tama County. The Tama County Attorney's Office announced the hearing for the verdict today.

A jury had found Purk guilty of murder in May in connection with Cora Okonski's death. Police say he killed his 23-year-old girlfriend in April 2000, but the conviction was overturned after a judge said there was a lack of evidence during a ruling in August.