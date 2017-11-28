DCI: Foul play suspected in missing Iowa man's disappearance

The state's top investigators are saying a missing man's disappearance may be suspicious.

28-year-old Michael Johns was reported missing to the Grundy Center Police Department back on October 26. Johns was last spotted on surveillance video leaving a gas station in the Cedar Valley area in the early morning hours of the 25. Tips also indicated he was seen in an area between Charles City and Greene.

Little details are being released at this time but the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says based off their investigation, foul play is suspected.

DCI Special Agent Scott Reger says, "All of the work we've been able to do leading to this point leads us to believe that there was foul play. We are asking for the public's assistance to locate him with the upcoming shotgun hunting season.

Reger is asking Iowans to look for anything that would indicate a current location for Johns based off the clothing that he is wearing in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff's Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. The DCI says there is no threat to the public regarding this case.