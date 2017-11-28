Investigation into Cedar Falls hunter's death continues

Investigators from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are warning hunters in rural Appanoose county to stay vigilant as they work to track down who is responsible for the homicide of a Cedar Falls hunter.

The body of 31-year-old Curtis Ross, from Cedar Falls, was found in a remote rural area of Appanoose county over the weekend.

Investigators say the Appanoose County Sheriff's office got a call around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning saying a hunter was missing. Shortly after, the Sheriff's office conducted a search where they found Ross' body in a remote rural area of Appanoose County in the public hunting land. His body was recovered in the hunting area that surrounds lake Rathbun.

Family and lead investigators say the motive behind the homicide is still unclear. However, investigators say they do know how Ross was killed, but those details are being kept as part of the investigation.

The DCI says Ross' death was no accident. DCI (Department of Criminal Investigations) Special Agent Michael Motsinger is the lead investigator on the case.

"You try to get to know the victim through the family and the friends," said Agent Motsinger. "Who do they have contact with? Who does the victim know?"

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the suspect or suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators are treating his death as a homicide, but would not say how Ross was killed.

"I wouldn't read into the fact that it's a handgun versus a rifle versus a shotgun," said Agent Motsinger. "It's just, I'm considering them armed and dangerous and I just want people to be aware that if they encounter people out in the trees or whatever just to obviously be a little bit more aware of what's going on."

The DCI says they've been funneling through various tips and leads. In the meantime, the DCI is asking hunters to be vigilant. Agent Motsinger says shotgun deer season is fast approaching this weekend in Appanoose County.

"Be a little bit more aware of your surroundings because these people are armed," said Motsinger. "We think they're dangerous obviously and we just want people to be careful out there."

An autopsy was started yesterday by the State medical examiner's office. The DCI says the results of the autopsy will take four to six weeks.

Investigators are asking for help, if you have any information call the Appanoose County Law Enforcement Center at (641) 437-7100.