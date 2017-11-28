$1.8 million settlement in Marion over classroom sex abuse

The Marion Independent School District has settled 3 lawsuits filed by parents in a classroom sex abuse case.

The district says the families will receive $600,000 each in exchange for them releasing all claims against the district and teacher Diane Graham.

Graham was teaching at Starry Elementary when students were abused by a volunteer. That volunteer, who's 16, was convicted of fondling students. He was sentenced to a state training school in Eldora.

Here's part of the statement released by the school district:

"These lawsuits have been dismissed. Both the district and its insurance carrier believe it was in the best interests of the students and families involved, as well as the rest of the District’s students and staff to resolve these cases now and avoid prolonged litigation.

The District continues to believe in the value of student and adult volunteers to serve the community and to offer expanded learning opportunities for all students. The District always had internal review processes for volunteers in place, but the District identified and implemented policy changes related to those procedures in December 2016. The District always has and will continue to take seriously its responsibility under state and federal laws and board policy to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for its students."