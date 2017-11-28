Man charged in tire slashing spree

A man accused of causing more than $6,000 in damage during a tire slashing spree in eastern Iowa is now facing a charge in the case.

Police in Iowa City say surveillance video helped them identify Alexander Alvarado as the person responsible for 42 tires being slashed this month. The tires were slashed in the area of Nevada Drive, Miami Drive, Arizona Avenue, Hollywood Boulevard and Union Road from November 14-16, according to officers. Police say a pocket knife was used to slash the tires.

A warrant was issued for the 21-year-old suspect, who is already in the custody of the United States Marshals Service on an unrelated weapons charge. He's now also charged with criminal mischief in the tire slashing investigation.