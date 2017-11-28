Arthur Elementary annex evacuated after fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Arthur Elementary annex evacuated after fire

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A Cedar Rapids elementary school annex has been evacuated after a fire. 

Firefighters were called to Arthur Elementary at 1:45 this afternoon. 

No one was hurt. 

Firefighters believe the fire started in a bathroom. 

They are working to ventilate smoke from the building. 

Students and staff are safe inside of the main school building. 

