Ackley teacher buying camera, microphone with Tools for Schools money

Another lucky teacher won this month's Cedar Valley Tools for Schools award money.

Beth Janssen is the media and social networking teacher at AGWSR in Ackley.

She says they will use the $1,000 reward money to buy a new camera and microphone.

"We're so excited because it gives us so many more opportunities to do what we love," student Mollie Abkes says.

Janssen and her students are working on a commercial for the school. They will use the new equipment for that.

For a look at a trailer for the school commercial, click here. You can also click here for a look at a new school website this group of students created.

