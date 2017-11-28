Ackley teacher buying camera, microphone with Tools for Schools - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ackley teacher buying camera, microphone with Tools for Schools money

Written by Amanda Gilbert
ACKLEY (KWWL) -

Another lucky teacher won this month's Cedar Valley Tools for Schools award money.

Beth Janssen is the media and social networking teacher at AGWSR in Ackley.  

She says they will use the $1,000 reward money to buy a new camera and microphone.

"We're so excited because it gives us so many more opportunities to do what we love," student Mollie Abkes says. 

Janssen and her students are working on a commercial for the school. They will use the new equipment for that. 

For a look at a trailer for the school commercial, click here. You can also click here for a look at a new school website this group of students created. 

The Cedar Valley 'Tools for Schools' program is a partnership between KWWL, the University of Iowa Community Credit Union, and Kimball and Beecher. 

