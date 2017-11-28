Harry, Markle to wed in May at Windsor Castle - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Harry, Markle to wed in May at Windsor Castle

Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.
   The announcement came a day after the couple revealed that they are engaged.
   Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth II's main residences. The 15th-century chapel is as historic but more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Harry's older brother William married Kate Middleton in 2011.
   Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, and American actress Markle have been dating for about a year and a half.
