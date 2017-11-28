Small car, big tree leads to police intervention - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Small car, big tree leads to police intervention

Posted: Updated:
KWWL -
Police pull over a driver in Massachusetts, while they're taking home a Christmas tree that's a little too big for their car.
The Sudbury Police Department posted a picture on Facebook, with a reminder to haul "your Holiday trees responsibly."
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.