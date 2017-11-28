Authorities say man died near where grass fire began

Authorities say a man has died near where a grass fire began in central Iowa.

Grinnell firefighters dispatched to a property west of Grinnell around 2:45 p.m. Saturday found the man's body. He's been identified as 86-year-old Bernard Willfang. Authorities say the fire and Willfang's death appear to have been accidental.

The fire blackened about 40 acres (16 hectares) of land and burned 70 bales of hay.