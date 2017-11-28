Authorities say man died near where grass fire began - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Authorities say man died near where grass fire began

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Authorities say a man has died near where a grass fire began in central Iowa.

Grinnell firefighters dispatched to a property west of Grinnell around 2:45 p.m. Saturday found the man's body. He's been identified as 86-year-old Bernard Willfang. Authorities say the fire and Willfang's death appear to have been accidental.

The fire blackened about 40 acres (16 hectares) of land and burned 70 bales of hay.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.