Today is Giving Tuesday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Today is Giving Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, today is Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a day Americans are urged to make donations to local, national and international charities.

Since most charities get a majority of their contributions at the end of the year, Giving Tuesday has opened the door to a more organized effort on a specific day. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.