President Trump pushes back, says wife 'truly loves' what she's - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Trump pushes back, says wife 'truly loves' what she's doing

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is pushing back against a published report that his wife, Melania, didn't want to be first lady and that he never thought he'd be elected.
   

Trump tweets Tuesday that his wife is a "great and very hard working First Lady, who truly loves what she is doing."
   
He says she "always thought" he'd win if he ran for president. Trump says she'd tell everyone that "no doubt, he will win."
   
Vanity Fair magazine, quoting an anonymous source, reported this week that the first lady didn't want her new role "come hell or high water" and didn't think it would happen.
   
Trump adds in the tweet that "I also felt I would win" or he wouldn't have sought elected office.
   
He says the "Country is doing great."
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.