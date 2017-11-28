Iowa City Downtown District plans Gingerbread House Competition

HotelVetro will be the location for the 3rd annual Iowa City Downtown District Gingerbread House Competition, December 10. Each year, Downtown Iowa City is filled with a packed schedule of holiday activities. Along with the traditional Saturday activities scheduled and the new Holiday Pop-Up Market elements, the ICDD will bring back the Downtown Gingerbread House Competition for both children and adults for it's third year! This year, the Downtown Gingerbread House Competition will be held on Sunday, December 10th at the beautiful hotelVetro. The event will be ticketed; tickets will be $40/gingerbread house and each house can have up to 4 people. There will be two 2 hour shifts of the competition with 1 hour and 30 minutes for creating and 30 minutes for judging and awards. Winners will be announced and receive a prize at the end of each shift. The first shift will be from 1pm – 3pm and the second shift will be from 6pm – 8pm. Each shift will have a 12 and under category for teams that only want to compete against their age group. Plus---**NEW FOR 2017: Professional Bakers now have their own category!



Tickets are currently on sale at downtowniowacity.com. To attend this event, you must pre-register by purchasing a $40 ticket and choose what shift you would like to participate. The gingerbread house pieces and frosting are made by Molly's Cupcakes. A ticket includes entry for parties of up to four people, gingerbread house pieces, royal frosting for decoration and construction, and candy supplies to decorate.



While competitors are busy at work on their festive candy-coated gingerbread houses,a holiday cash bar will be open to spectators and participants serving up speciality holiday drinks.



Winners of the gingerbread categories will go home with a Downtown Iowa City gift card of up to $100! Gingerbread houses will be judged throughout the competition time.



? Best Overall Execution ($100 prize)



? Most Creative/Inventive ($75 prize)



All supplies for the construction and decorating of the gingerbread houses will be provided and are included in the $40 gingerbread house ticket, competitors are free to bring extra supplies for their creation. All houses must be 100% edible!



The Iowa City Downtown District is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization that provides a leadership directive for the District mission and serves as a mechanism to more efficiently implement District-wide marketing, programs, events and projects to the benefit of all businesses within it, the University of Iowa, community members, and the region at large. Since its inception in 2012, the Downtown District continues to forge an exciting and deliberate path forward towards cultural vibrancy, resiliency, and sustainability in Downtown Iowa City.