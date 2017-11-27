Pickford named Missouri Valley Newcomer of the Week

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

UNI freshman Tywhon Pickford earned the Missouri Valley Newcomer of the Week honor after a monster performance at the Battle for Atlantis.

Pickford averaged 12.7 points and 12.7 rebounds in UNI's three games against SMU, North Carolina State, and Villanova. The Panthers won the first two prior to falling to fifth ranked Villanova in the tournament final.

In the second game versus NC State, Pickford scored 18 and grabbed 18 rebounds. the 18 boards were the most by a Panther since David Gruber matched the feat in 2002.