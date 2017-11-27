Iowa's Jewell earns Lambert Award

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell has been named the recipient of the 2017 Jack Lambert Award. The award is given annually to the top college linebacker in the nation by the Touchdown Club of Columbus.

Jewell leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally with 125 tackles this season. He recorded eight tackles, three tackles, and one interception in the Hawkeyes 56-14 regular season finale win at Nebraska.

The Lambert Award will be presented to Jewell on February 17.