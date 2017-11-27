Explosion and fire in Muscatine

Muscatine firefighters were busy for a time Monday, as they responded to reports of an explosion and fire on East 4th Street.

The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call of a Fork Truck that had blown up and on fire inside of a building.

Upon arrival crews found smoke coming from inside of the building at 815 E 4th St. Crews initiated a fire attack and found a fork truck on fire inside the building. There had been a report of an explosion prior to the fire departments arrival. The fire was knocked down within 9 minutes of the fire departments arrival. It was reported that all occupants were out of the buildings.

The fire department remained on scene to make sure that the fire was fully extinguished and check for hidden fires. The fire was officially called under control at 13:05. The fire at this time remains under investigation.

There were no reported injuries of personnel, bystanders or fire personnel.

The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department and the Fruitland Fire Department. Approximately 12 fire fighters responded to the fire.