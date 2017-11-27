Alec Baldwin mixes Trump spoof with activism in Iowa speech

Actor Alec Baldwin speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Fall Gala, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Alec Baldwin is rallying Iowa Democrats with a mixture of his Donald Trump impression and advice of a serious political activist headlining a party fundraiser in Des Moines.

The actor, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Trump on "Saturday Night Live", is entertaining 2,000 party faithful, first posing as a professor of the defunct Trump University, offering courses such as "political science fiction."

Joking about Democrats' annual Jefferson-Jackson banquets, so-named for past Democratic presidents, Baldwin, in his award-winning impression, says "Jefferson-Jackson was a great man."

More seriously, Baldwin is urging the party in a state under Republican control to work harder than 2016, when Trump carried Iowa.

He left the crowd cheering on their feet by tweaking Trump's slogan to, "Let's make America America again!"